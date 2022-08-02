Mum hails Altnagelvin support for tots Hugh and Ellen on World Breastfeeding Week

As part of World Breastfeeding Week Margaret Darcy has shared her journey through the Neonatal Unit and her experience of the Western Trust's tongue-tie service.

The Trust has pointed out that benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby are widely recognised and it is vital that it continues to educate society and work to support breastfeeding mothers on their journey.

This year the Western Trust will be sharing videos on social media around the support available for breastfeeding mothers. There will also be information stands across the three hospital sites.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at work in the Altnagelvin Neonatal Unit.

For local businesses there will be a zoom awareness session on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 10.30-11.30am. The session will focus improving knowledge on breastfeeding, how to support a breastfeeding mother in your workplace and information on how to join the ‘Welcome Here’ scheme.

To register for this event please visit the site below:

https://westerntrust-hscni-net.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIvdeqrqzwrGNCT9i3H5nL07B6QrZ-gTxVRThe Trust will also be supporting ‘The Big Latch on’ breastfeeding event on Saturday, August 6, 2022 with information and support available to mothers on the day.