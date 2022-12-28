Nearly 100 waiting in Altnagelvin A&E with further 48 ‘very sick’ people yet to be admitted

The Western Trust asked people only to attend A&E if they require emergency treatment.

“Our ED at Altnagelvin Hospital is very busy at present,” the health authority confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are over 93 people waiting in the ED and over 48 very sick people are awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment.

Altnagelvin Hospital

“We would therefore ask the public to please consider whether our ED is the best place for their particular condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are asked to use the Phone First service. The number to ring is 0300 020 6000

"Please attend ED alone. Exceptions include children and vulnerable adults. If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest ED,” the Trust said.