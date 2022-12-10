Industrial Action by NIPSA, UNISON and GMB trade union members will go ahead on Monday as they join other workers campaigning for fair pay and conditions.

NISPA in a statement confirmed that a ballot for Industrial Action returned a 92.62% vote for strike action.

Striking staff from the unions will be picketing outside various health and social care locations across the north, including Altnagelvin Hospital, Grasha, Rossdowney, Riverview House and Great James Street Health Care Centre in Derry; County Buildings and Greenfield Residential Home in Strabane; and Limavady Health Centre.

One of the picket lines will be at Altnagelvin Hospital.

The Western Trust advised that the industrial action “will have impact on the provision of some hospital and community health and social care services across the Western Trust area”.

A total 625 new, routine and review outpatient appointments have been postponed across Altnagelvin Hospital, Omagh Primary Care and Treatment Centre and South West Acute Hospital. Where possible new appointments have already been allocated or will be allocated shortly via letter.

47 inpatient and day case procedures have been postponed across hospitals sites.

Older People’s Day Centres to be closed will be: Dromore Day Centre (outreach service); Foyleville Day Centre.

The following Learning Disability Day Centres will be closed: Omagh Centre, Glenside Day Centre, Oaktree Day Centre, Valley Day Centre.

The following adult mental health day centres will be affected: Melrose Day Centre (closed between 8 am and 12 noon); Arden Day Centre (closed between 8 am and 12 noon); Creggan Day Centre (closed all day).

Drumcoo Physical and Sensory Disability Day Centre will be closed.

The Trust spokesperson added: “We are aware that some service users in receipt of homecare may not receive their scheduled morning call, between the hours of 8am and 12 noon, if it is delivered by the Western Trust.

"We are asking for the help of family members and carers to assist us during these times by checking in with their relatives / neighbours that receive homecare services. Should an issue arise please call the local Home Care office on the following numbers: Northern Sector (Derry, Limavady, Dungiven) – (028) 7186 4385; Fermanagh (028) 6634 2414 or Strabane Castlederg and Omagh (028) 8283 5911. Homecare delivered by our contracted providers are not expected to be affected.

“There will be limited catering facilities. Patient and client meals will be prioritised but this may include lighter options. Coffee shops in our hospitals will be closed. It is planned that restaurants will remain open but with a reduced service.

“There may be delays in answering calls by our hospital and health centre switchboards. It is advised to only call if your query or request is essential. Our hospital helpdesks may also operate a reduced service.

“We are currently in the process of making direct contact with our patients and service users, who will be impacted by the strike action. If you have not been contacted please assume that your care will proceed as planned. We sincerely regret this disruption and would ask for cooperation and patience at this challenging time.

“The Trust continues to work with Trades Unions and will provide a further information updates on our website www.westerntrust.hscni.net or social media channels for more information.”