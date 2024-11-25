Neil Guckian says pay deal for workers crucial with Western Trust ‘haemorrhaging staff’ to Donegal and Sligo

By Kevin Mullan
Published 25th Nov 2024, 13:22 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 13:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Neil Guckian has said the importance of a pay award for health staff cannot be overstated with the Western Trust ‘haemorrhaging staff’ to Donegal and Sligo.

The Western Trust Chief Executive said he hoped industrial action could be avoided as this would ‘pull our services down during the winter’.

"We cannot allow ourselves to get into that position,” he told the Stormont Health Committee on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr. Guckian addressed the issue of workers’ pay after Health Minister Mike Nesbitt’s announcement earlier this month that he would not be in a position to deliver the pay settlements trade unions are demanding for 2024/25.

Western Trust Chief Executive Neil GuckianWestern Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian
Western Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian

Unison, Unite, NIPSA and the Royal College of Nurses (RCN) are campaigning for improved pay for the 2024/25 financial year, after a 5.5 per cent increase was awarded to members in Britain.

The Western Trust boss said: “I can't overstate the importance of the pay award. We are working in an incredibly competitive working place. We have an opportunity for this to be the first year since 2018 where we could have a winter without either industrial action or a pandemic and we are on the cusp of that so I would really ask everyone to use all their efforts.

“I would also ask the question whether is it just health. And I'm an advocate for health and I work in health. Is it just health workers who aren't getting their pay rise this year? Or is this public sector wide?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Junior doctors stage first ever strike over pay in Derry and call for work to be...

Mr. Guckian warned the Western Trust was ‘haemorrhaging staff’ across the border.

"The Republic of Ireland are paying significantly more than Northern Ireland for health and social care workers. I provide services on the border so I have doctors who can actually live in Derry and provide a rota in Letterkenny. Likewise, Enniskillen with Sligo.

"We are haemorrhaging staff to across the border in terms of pharmacy, allied health professionals and social workers.

"So without regular pay awards - and these pay awards are not really keeping pace with inflation - we really cannot overstate the importance of the pay award, and likewise, industrial action will pull our services down during the winter. We cannot allow ourselves to get into that position,” he told MLAs.

Further negotiations between the unions, employers and Department of Health are scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Thousands expected to take part in one of biggest strikes ever witnessed in Derry

Related topics:Western TrustDonegalMike NesbittDerryBritain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice