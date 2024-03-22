Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local A&E regularly operates at or over capacity and plans for a new modern facility at the Derry hospital have been proposed by the local health authority.

Mr. Swann was asked about the potential for a new ED by Chair of the Stormont Health Committee, Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins.

"The WHSCT have submitted a proposal for a new Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital.

“The Trust will be invited to submit a business case for this proposal once budget affordability is confirmed,” he replied.

Altnagelvin A&E is routinely reported to be packed beyond capacity by the Western Trust.

On Wednesday of this week the Trust said the facility was ‘under extreme pressure’ with 142 waiting in the department at one stage in the day and 56 awaiting further admission to the hospital.

Mr. Swann was also asked by Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan what the Department of Health was doing to ease pressures.

The minister pointed to a number of initiatives by the Western Trust including the new Enhanced Minor Injuries Unit at Altnagelvin that opened in January and will be able to see 17,000 patients a year.

He referred to the establishment of Respiratory Rapid Access Services and the expansion of Ambulatory Care Unit Rapid Access Services at Altnagelvin.