All antenatal appointments at Altnagelvin have taken place at upgraded facilities at Anderson House since March, and the new location has received very positive reviews from staff and patients alike.

Before cutting the ribbon on the new facility, Dr. Meabh Cosgrove, Divisional Clinical Lead for Obstetrics and Gynaecology, emphasised just how much staff and patients had been enjoying the new location, even though Anderson House at the Altnagelvin site has no shortage of history when it comes to babies and maternity services.

“As you all will know, many, many babies were actually born in Anderson House in years gone by, so it is even more fitting that this new facility for mothers and unborn babies has been established here.

“I would like to thank everybody involved in the redevelopment. It’s a wonderful facility, so bright and new, and the rooms are so well equipped. We are all very happy to be here, and it’s been a very positive move for everyone.”

Echoing those sentiments, Dr Tom Frawley, Chair of the Western Trust, was keen to pay tribute to the staff who make the new antenatal clinic space such a success, and their commitment to those setting out on their journey into parenthood.

“In a period where so much focus is on what is being broken up, it is wonderful to be here today celebrating what is a very positive development for our staff and most importantly for those mothers and their unborn babies who attend this facility.

"It has come about thanks to our staff and their commitment to better, and what we see here today is a huge compliment to you all.

“I commend you all for the energy and the commitment you bring to this place every single day, because this is where the lives of so many in our community start, and you give them such a wonderful beginning, and their parents the confidence in what can be a very challenging time. We appreciate your efforts greatly.”

The recently-upgraded facility, close to the Outpatients department, is convenient to both ground level parking and the multi-storey car park, provides not only comfortable and modern surroundings for those attending, but also privacy and a welcoming environment for pregnant women and their partners.

