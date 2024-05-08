New staff and triage improves Western Trust adult mental health position despite increased demand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s according to Health Minister Robin Swann, who was asked how significant improvements in waiting times were achieved over the past four years, particularly in the Western Trust.

Mr. Durkan pointed to figures that showed how on January 31, 2024, there 656 people were waiting for access to adult mental health services and that 271 were waiting for more than nine weeks.

This was an improved of 843 people waiting for services on December 31, 2020, with 413 people waiting for longer than nine weeks.

Robin Swann

Mr. Swann said the improved position had been achieved in the face of increasing demand.

“Trusts are experiencing significant pressures as a consequence of increased demands upon services, including increased numbers of new referrals, increased complexity and acuity of people presenting to the service and significant workforce pressures as the result of increased staff vacancy levels,” he stated.

He said a new triage system and the recruitment of extra stuff had reduced waits in the Western Trust.

“The improved position within the Western Trust Adult Mental Health (AMH) services has been due to the Primary Care Liaison Service undertaking a service review to improve systems and processes to optimise capacity within the multi-disciplinary team and the implementation of standardised robust triage arrangements.