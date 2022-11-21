He said: “The people of Buncrana and Inishowen have long campaigned for a permanent ambulance base in Buncrana and a second base to serve the peninsula along with the Carndonagh base. So, this is good news for our people.

Unfortunately, there have been many instances of long waiting times for an ambulance for our people in Inishowen, in emergencies, over the years. This was always unacceptable and amounted to second class citizenship for our people.

The service in Buncrana will initially be a 12-hour service, seven days a week and based at the old health centre on the McCarter Road, Buncrana. The National Ambulance Service have advised me that they are finalising plans to carry out the necessary adaptation works at the old health centre and they will then increase this to a 24-hour service, seven days a week in the near future”.

The old health centre in Buncrana, which will be the new ambulance base.

The health centre was, up until recently, the base for Buncrana Health Centre, which relocated to the new Primary Care Centre two weeks ago.