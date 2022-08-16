New gardening tools and compost for co. Derry men’s shed

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aiming to combat loneliness in men, Eglinton Men’s Shed provides a safe haven for interacting, sharing knowledge, and relaxing. The partnership with Eglinton Men’s Shed is the latest project to be funded by the Donnelly Group Foundation, which recently reopened for applications following the pandemic.

Roisin Donnelly, Donnelly Group Foundation spokesperson, said: “At Donnelly Group, we invest significant resources into ensuring that we make a positive impact in the areas in which we operate.

“Eglinton Men’s Shed provides a place for men from all walks of life to socialise, learn, and unwind, and we understand how vital support services such as this are to people in Derry.

Roisin Donnelly and Paul Scullion from the Donnelly Group Foundation who visited Eglinton Mens Shed who have benefited from tools, a wheelbarrow and compost from the well know car dealership. Included are, Bob Parke, Richard Manning, Chairman, Ivan Morrison, Sam Parkhill and David Faulkner who all use the service. Picture Martin McKeown.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do and through the Foundation we have been able to help schools, sports teams, charity initiatives, educational campaigns, and much more.”

Bob Parke, Eglinton Men’s Shed, said: “Eglinton Men’s Shed encourages better health and wellbeing to our members through a range of initiatives, including our gardening club, community work, and just providing a friendly face for a cup of tea and a chat.

“The funds provided by Donnelly Group will be invaluable in providing our members with new tools and resources to ensure Eglinton Men’s Shed continues to thrive.”