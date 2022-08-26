New Radius Housing North West Hub officially opened in Derry

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the reopening, Radius Housing organised a family fun day, with amusements ride stilt walkers, face painting and ice cream. It was also an opportunity for local people to see the facilities the Hub has to offer and, with a range of information stands set up, chat to local groups about services who will be on offer at the Hub, as well as facilities within the wider area.

Among the groups who are already utilising the hub is SureStart, who will be running a play group every Tuesday and Thursday, while Off The Streets are planning to organise events and programmes for young people. Radius Housing, who own and manage the hub, will be organising coffee mornings, community meet ups and will also provide support services on housing and welfare advice. Other planned activities include wellbeing and arts and crafts events.

Speaking at the opening, Bridie Doherty, Radius Housing Area Housing Manager, said: “We are delighted that the Radius North West Hub has officially opened following refurbishment. At Radius we recognise the importance of building strong communities, and for us this means investing in local facilities alongside our housing projects. Glenabbey and the surrounding community is a growing community, which is why we have invested in the West Hub, which we hope will be a vital community facility.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured at the launch of the Radius Housing's new Glenabbey Community Hub with Kerrie McCrossan, Housing Officer, Bridie Doherty, Area Manager, and Karen Scott, Community Empowerment Co-ordinator on Wednesday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“We are delighted that the Mayor Cllr Sandra Duffy has been able to join us to officially open the hub, and that is a mark of recognition of the value of this facility and the trust the city and local people put into it.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, said: “I’m delighted to be part of the re-opening of the beautiful, refurbished hub which is a fantastic asset to the local community. Following the many challenges of the last few years, this is a great space for everyone to reconnect and engage. Well done to everyone involved.”