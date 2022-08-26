New Radius Housing North West Hub officially opened in Derry
The Mayor of Derry City & Strabane, Cllr Sandra Duffy, has officially opened the newly refurbished Radius Housing North West Hub, at a special community celebration event. The Hub was closed for over two years due to covid but following repairs and renovation, the hub has opened as a community space for tenants, local people and groups.
To mark the reopening, Radius Housing organised a family fun day, with amusements ride stilt walkers, face painting and ice cream. It was also an opportunity for local people to see the facilities the Hub has to offer and, with a range of information stands set up, chat to local groups about services who will be on offer at the Hub, as well as facilities within the wider area.
Among the groups who are already utilising the hub is SureStart, who will be running a play group every Tuesday and Thursday, while Off The Streets are planning to organise events and programmes for young people. Radius Housing, who own and manage the hub, will be organising coffee mornings, community meet ups and will also provide support services on housing and welfare advice. Other planned activities include wellbeing and arts and crafts events.
Speaking at the opening, Bridie Doherty, Radius Housing Area Housing Manager, said: “We are delighted that the Radius North West Hub has officially opened following refurbishment. At Radius we recognise the importance of building strong communities, and for us this means investing in local facilities alongside our housing projects. Glenabbey and the surrounding community is a growing community, which is why we have invested in the West Hub, which we hope will be a vital community facility.
“We are delighted that the Mayor Cllr Sandra Duffy has been able to join us to officially open the hub, and that is a mark of recognition of the value of this facility and the trust the city and local people put into it.”
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, said: “I’m delighted to be part of the re-opening of the beautiful, refurbished hub which is a fantastic asset to the local community. Following the many challenges of the last few years, this is a great space for everyone to reconnect and engage. Well done to everyone involved.”
The Radius North West Hub is located at 2a Glenabbey Close, Derry BT48 8TE, and is free to use by local community and voluntary groups. Anyone who has an idea on how the hub could be used can contact [email protected]