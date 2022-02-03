NI Water advising people to check their pipes ahead of big freeze

People are advised that a burst pipe could leave homes and businesses without water and the lasting effects this can cause.

Des Nevin, NI Water’s Director of Customer and Operations, comments, “We are asking the public to prepare their properties against the effects of freezing temperatures. Covid-19 has shown a light directly on how vital clean water is for sanitation and health, a burst pipe can cause your property to be without water and can cause extensive damage.

“We are asking you to check your pipes are lagged and existing lagging is secure. It is also important that everyone knows where the stop valve is. The stop valve turns off the water supply in your property, which will prevent further damage from a burst pipe. Insulating your pipework is an essential action to protect your water supply and that of your neighbours.”

Avoid a burrr-st pipe. Sophie and Lucas see the damage ice can do to a pipe.

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, said: “NI Water will work to ensure our water network keeps flowing during the winter months. However, we can all play a part by protecting the pipework in our own property.

“Burst pipes cause devastation. Not only do they put pressure on the water supply network but on a personal level can cause structural damage to a property and cause lasting damage to treasured personal items like photos, which just cannot be replaced. Please act now – just a few simple steps could save you from the distress, cost and inconvenience of a burst pipe.”