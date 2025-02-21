NW Cancer Centre is emblem of all-Ireland cooperation and is having ‘tangible impact on people’s lives’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North West Cancer Centre in Derry has become an emblem of all-Ireland cooperation and is having ‘a tangible impact on people’s lives’.

That’s according to the chairperson of the Stormont Health Committee Philip McGuigan who has called for cross-border co-working on health and social services to be ramped up.

“As with every public service, we should look at how we can do better and work better on the island to improve outcomes for our citizens. That is just common sense.

“The North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin has provided patients in County Donegal with a vital resource and become an example of all-Ireland cooperation in healthcare having a tangible impact on people's lives.

The North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital.

“Likewise, the All-Island Congenital Heart Disease Network is an excellent joint initiative that has provided comprehensive high-quality support for children with congenital heart defects,” said Mr. McGuigan.

The Sinn Féin MLA pointed to the Irish Government’s investment in 250 student nursing and midwifery places in the North two years ago.

"Initiatives such as the €10 million provided in 2023 to fund 250 undergraduate nursing and midwifery places at Ulster University and Queen's University and the additional €9.5 million committed from 2024 to 2028 to support 161 extra places in various health and social care professions should be continued and strengthened.

"An improved all-island approach to healthcare would not only improve the quality of life for people on our island but make our health system more sustainable,” Mr. McGuigan said during a discussion of the Budget Bill at Stormont.