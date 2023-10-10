NW has highest rates of poor mental health: Methodist Mission marks World Mental Health Day in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NWMM representatives said they were proud to support this year’s World Mental Health Day, and its theme, ‘ Mental Health is a Universal Human Right’.

A spokesperson said: “In the North West we have highest rates of poor mental health in the UK with recent statistics showing that 35% of the total number of mental health admissions across Northern Ireland happened within the Western Trust region.

"Poverty and deprivation have been highlighted as two of the key factors leading to poor mental health. Poverty and deprivation are also two factors that are known to contribute to homelessness. We are therefore, using World Mental Health Day 2023 as a means of placing the issues of mental health and the connection to homelessness firmly in the public eye.”

Staff from the North West Methodist Mission Men's Hostel.

The Mission said every individual has the right to be treated with dignity and respect.

"Mental health is an integral part of a person's well-being and highlighting it as a universal human right reinforces the inherent worth of every individual. This aligns with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which recognises the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

"Our work embodies the principles of equality and non-discrimination. Discrimination against individuals with poor mental health and in particular those experiencing homelessness perpetuates stigma and can lead to social isolation and social exclusion.”

Th mark World Mental Health Day, NWMM held ‘tea and talk’ sessions in its Men’s Hostel and Clarendon’s Women’s Shelter and provided resource packs made up of literature from a range of statutory and community and voluntary agencies who ‘kindly donated their materials’.

Staff from the Clarendon Shelter.

"As an organisation we proudly recognise mental health as a universal human right and place the well-being and dignity of our service users to the fore of the work we do with the aim of meeting their needs and contributing to a more inclusive, understanding, and compassionate society,” the spokesperson said.”

The North West Methodist Mission has been providing homeless services in the North West for 90 years. Last year the Mission dealt with over 1,000 referrals and provided temporary accommodation, support, and resettlement to over 120 people.

At its Men’s Hostel they provide temporary accommodation for 47 men experiencing homelessness, as well as providing accommodation and advocating we promote independent living.