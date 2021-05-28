One more Derry/Strabane COVID-19 death brings total toll to 196
One more COVID-19 death was registered in Derry/Strabane in the week to Friday, May 21, according to the latest figures published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 196.
That amounts to 12.5 per cent of the 1561 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and May 21, 2021.
There were 32 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to May 21.
Derry COVID-19 positivity falls week-on-week to 5.1% - the joint highest in the north with Mid Ulster
Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) has said in future it will only be releasing a statistical bulletin for COVID-19 related deaths when the number of COVID-19 related deaths registered in one week is five or more.
Latest figures published today by NISRA show that four deaths involving COVID-19 occurred in the week May 15, to May 21, 2021 across the whole of the north.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths that occurred up to May 21, 2021 has now reached 2,972. Of the 2,972 COVID-19 related deaths, 1,968 (66.2%) took place in hospital, 774 (26.0%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 216 (7.3%) at residential addresses or other locations.