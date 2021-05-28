One more Derry/Strabane COVID-19 death brings total toll to 196

The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 196.

That amounts to 12.5 per cent of the 1561 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and May 21, 2021.

There were 32 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to May 21.

One more COVID-19 death has sadly been registered in Derry/Strabane.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) has said in future it will only be releasing a statistical bulletin for COVID-19 related deaths when the number of COVID-19 related deaths registered in one week is five or more.

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that four deaths involving COVID-19 occurred in the week May 15, to May 21, 2021 across the whole of the north.