Over 80 at ‘very busy’ Altnagelvin A&E and more than 50 ‘very sick’ awaiting admission to hospital

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) has said its emergency departments in Derry and Enniskillen are under significant pressure this Wednesday.

“Our Emergency Departments (EDs) at BOTH Altnagelvin Hospital and South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) are very busy today and you may have to wait longer than we would like.

“Over 81 people waiting in Altnagelvin Emergency Department.

A&E

“Over 51 very sick people awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment,” the health authority said in a statement.

In Enniskillen over 46 people are waiting at the South West Acute Hosptial Emergency Department and ‘over 28 very sick people awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment’.

The Western Trust asked people only to attend the hospitals if absolutely necessary as the health authority continues to face considerable pressure.

“Please consider attending Urgent Care and Treatment Centre, your local Pharmacist or your GP where appropriate.

“Please use the Phone First service, where medical personnel will direct you to the best place for treatment. Phone First operates from 8.00am – midnight, seven days a week. The number to ring is 0300 020 6000.

“You must attend ED alone. Exceptions include children and vulnerable adults.

