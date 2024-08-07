Over £30m was spent by the Western Trust on locum doctors last year, new figures have revealed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agencies received £32,183,498 from the Trust for the provision of consultants and doctors between April 2023 and March 2024.

A recent snapshot of requests by the health authority shows locums were in particular demand in the Emergency Department, Acute Medicine and Psychiatry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, in March, at Altnagelvin there were 14 requests for cover in Acute Medicine, 12 in ED and 10 in Psychiatry.

Over £30m was spent by the Western Trust on locum doctors last year, new figures have revealed.

There were 80 locum requests at the Derry hospital during the month of March, the Trust confirmed.

Thirty-nine suppliers were used during the last financial year.

These were: Arevna Ltd., Athona Ltd., Bond Search and Selection, Career Locum Group, Charterhouse Medical UK Ltd., Contigo Healthcare Ltd., Coyle Personnel Plc., Direct Medics Ltd., DRC Locums Ltd., Electus Professionals, Fresh Recruitment Ltd., Global Medics Ireland Ltd., Global Medics Ltd., Healthmedix Ltd., ID Medical Group, Interact Medical, Locum 24 Ltd., Locum People, Locum X, Locumlink Solutions Ltd., Medihelp Clinical Services, Mediteam, Mylocum Ltd., Nation Medical Ltd., National Locums Ltd., NC Healthcare Ltd., Nutrix Personnel Ltd., OHRD Ltd., Pertemps Medical, Pertemps Network Medical, Pharmeng Ltd. trading as PE Global Healthcare, Radiology People Ltd., Surgi Call Locums HSBC, The Locum Specialists, The Pathology Group, Total Talent Management, TXM Recruit Ltd., Venture Partnership Ltd. and Your World Recruitment Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year it was confirmed there was a five-fold increase in agency spending across the entire health service in the North from £68 million to £320 million between 2012/13 and 2021/22.