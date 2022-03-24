Pádraig Mac Lochlainn speaks of 'profound health crisis' after 77-year-old's nine hour ambulance wait
Inishowen T.D. Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has spoken of a crisis in health care in Donegal after a 77-year-old man waited nine hours in an ambulance before being admitted to Letterkenny with a serious condition at the weekend.
Speaking in the Dáil he said: "On Sunday, a 77-year-old man in a serious condition was taken from his home in north Donegal by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital. He spent more than nine hours in the ambulance waiting to be attended to. The Tánaiste will agree that this was utterly unacceptable."
Deputy Mac Lochlainn spoke of 'a profound crisis in our health system across Donegal'.
"It has been neglected for far too long. Will the Tánaiste ask the Minister for Health, Deputy Stephen Donnelly, to go to Donegal urgently, which we have called for repeatedly, meet the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, INMO, other unions and staff on the front line, and do everything he can to address this crisis in solidarity with the doctors, nurses and paramedics who are working in conditions that are utterly unacceptable?" asked the Sinn Féin T.D.
The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, replied: "I agree that a delay of that nature is not acceptable. I do not know the details, but I hope that the person affected is doing okay and the delay did not impact adversely on his health. The Minister for Health is not in the Dáil today but I will let him know that the issue was raised and ask him to contact the Deputy directly."