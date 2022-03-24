Pádraig Mac Lochlainn speaks of 'profound health crisis' after 77-year-old's nine hour ambulance wait

Speaking in the Dáil he said: "On Sunday, a 77-year-old man in a serious condition was taken from his home in north Donegal by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital. He spent more than nine hours in the ambulance waiting to be attended to. The Tánaiste will agree that this was utterly unacceptable."

Deputy Mac Lochlainn spoke of 'a profound crisis in our health system across Donegal'.

"It has been neglected for far too long. Will the Tánaiste ask the Minister for Health, Deputy Stephen Donnelly, to go to Donegal urgently, which we have called for repeatedly, meet the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, INMO, other unions and staff on the front line, and do everything he can to address this crisis in solidarity with the doctors, nurses and paramedics who are working in conditions that are utterly unacceptable?" asked the Sinn Féin T.D.

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn