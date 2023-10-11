People asked not to bring take-aways into Altnagelvin due to e-coli, listeria and salmonella risks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Western Trust said the high-risk products are often left on patients’ lockers and consumed later, increasing the risk of food poisoning.

“We are always striving to minimise the risk to our patients and visitors in regards to food consumption.

“Items that are brought into our hospitals by families and friends to patients cannot be managed within our food safety management processes.

People have been asked not to bring take-away food into Altnagelvin.

"Items such as sandwiches, takeaways and dairy products, cannot be stored appropriately and are often left on the patient’s bedside locker to consumer later. This significantly increases the risk of bacteria such as e-coli, listeria and salmonella,” the Western Trust said in a statement.

E-coli (Escherichia coli), listeria and salmonella are types of bacteria that when present in contaminated food can lead to serious illness.

Older people, women who are pregnant, people with weakened immune systems and people with underlying illnesses have a higher risk of serious problems arising from diseases related to the bacteria.

The Western Trust has said items such as sandwiches, takeaways and dairy products, cannot be stored appropriately and are often left on the patient’s bedside locker to consumer later.

The Western Trust appealed for the public’s help in reducing the risk of foodborne illness.

“We would ask that you support us to lessen this potentially serious and harmful risk by not bringing high risk foods to your relatives and loved ones.