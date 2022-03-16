Poignant donation in memory of baby Reuben Ray Haran-Donaghey
A proud Derry mother and father have made a poignant donation to the Altnagelvin Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NNICU) in memory of baby Reuben Ray Haran-Donaghey.
Aishling Haran and Karl Donaghey presented a cheque for £2,011.58 on behalf of their beautiful twin boys Reuben Ray and Regin Thomas born at 27 weeks gestation in April 2021.
The Western Trust gratefully acknowledged what it described as a wonderful donation.
Aishling and Karl said: “We would like to thank each and every member of the NNICU at Altnagelvin Hospital with a donation raised in loving memory of our beautiful son Reuben Ray, to hopefully make a difference to families during their Neonatal journey.
"This donation wouldn't be possible without the kind generosity of family friends and strangers. A massive thank you to every individual that made this possible and helped us as a family along our difficult road. We very much appreciate your support.”