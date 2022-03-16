Poignant donation in memory of baby Reuben Ray Haran-Donaghey

Staff Nurse Dulce Bristol; Aishling Haran (Mum); Karl Donaghey (Dad), Regin Thomas Haran-Donaghey (twin brother) and NNICU Ward Sister Janet Aquitania.

Aishling Haran and Karl Donaghey presented a cheque for £2,011.58 on behalf of their beautiful twin boys Reuben Ray and Regin Thomas born at 27 weeks gestation in April 2021.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Western Trust gratefully acknowledged what it described as a wonderful donation.

Aishling and Karl said: “We would like to thank each and every member of the NNICU at Altnagelvin Hospital with a donation raised in loving memory of our beautiful son Reuben Ray, to hopefully make a difference to families during their Neonatal journey.