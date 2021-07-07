‘Pop-up’ walk-in Covid 19 testing centre opened in Buncrana amid ‘concern’ at case increase

Inishowen's cases of Covid 19 are some of the highest in the South. Picture: Covid Data Hub.

As an additional facility, the HSE will be operating a free ‘pop up, walk-in/no appointment necessary’COVID-19 test centre located at Nailors Row Car Park behind Cockhill Health Centre, Buncrana Co. Donegal F93 PW65 on Wednesday, July 7, Thursday July 8 and Friday, July 9.

The pop up test centre will operate behind Cockhill Health Centre from 11am to 7pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and caters to all ages (under 16s accompanied).

The HSE said it is concerned at an increase in cases of COVID-19 recorded in Inishowen over the last week and is encouraging people in communities throughout the north of the County to avail of this temporary facility in Buncrana. People can avail of testing if they have concerns about Covid 19, whether or not they have symptoms.

The HSE reminded everyone at this time of ‘the basics’ in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of COVID-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/preventing-the-spread/