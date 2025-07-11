Potential closure of SWAH and Letterkenny Emergency General Surgery departments could leave Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital 'overwhelmed' warn public reps

Councillors have warned that the potential closure of two nearby hospitals’ Emergency General Surgery departments could leave Altnagelvin Hospital “overwhelmed”.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In early July it was announced that the Western Health and Social Care Trust will carry out a consultation on the permanent removal of surgical services from the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen, following its temporary closure since 2022.

In-person consultations will take place at Enniskillen’s Killyhevlin Hotel, on July 15, and Derry’s Waterfoot Hotel on July 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At July’s Health and Community Committee meeting Sinn Féin Councillor Caroline Devine asked that council to write to the Trust to ensure there is a comprehensive consultation which ”takes place in all of the areas that are impacted by the decision”.

Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital.

“I would urge them to hold the consultation in Tyrone because so far they’ve only proposed for Fermanagh and Derry,” she said. “It cannot be a remote paper exercise, and the Department of Health and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service should be present to answer questions from the public.

“The experiences of people who are trying to access health services in the wider catchment area of the SWAH must be heard.

“This type of ad-hoc service collapse is not transformation, and we will continue to work to ensure that everyone has access to high quality and safe clinical care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said Tyrone had been “completely ignored” by the Trust when preparing the consultation.

Sinn Féin Councillor Caroline Devine.

He added: “I think it’s an absolute disgrace what they’re doing.

“It’s not just the cutting off of that particular service, that will also have a knock -on effect on Altnagelvin, so it’s going to impact on the folk in Londonderry and beyond.

“I’ve been made aware, through union contacts, that the emergency service in Letterkenny is about to close, that is going to have an impact on Altnagelvin as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So the Trust are cutting back on services and they’re just going to be overwhelmed with patients at Altnagelvin, rather than utilising the facilities that they have.

“Some of us went through the process when the Tyrone County was closed and this is exactly the same scenario; it’s death by a thousand cuts and it’s not acceptable that the Trust will not listen to the voice of people impacted.”

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter.