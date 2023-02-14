President Higgins briefed about Northlands’ plan to build a new centre of excellence in Derry

President Higgins was briefed about Northlands’ plan to build a new centre of excellence in Derry – what it describes as its ‘beacon on the hill’ – to help people overcome their addiction. He also met members of the Northlands board and staff and spent time talking to service users who shared their personal stories of addiction, their experiences of recovery and Northlands’ role in that journey.The Northlands visit was one of a number the President has made to addiction treatment centres during his time in office, including Hope House in Foxford, Co. Mayo, and the Cornmarket Project in Wexford. The President has also publicly outlined his concerns about alcohol and drug abuse and gambling.President Higgins said: “Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre have provided very important supports to the community for over 40 years. Each year thousands of people from across Northern Ireland attend their services which include a 6-week residential treatment programme, aftercare, non-residential counselling and education. Given the impact of their work, with very impressive rates of those who have availed of their services in recovery, I wish them every success for the future and hope their aspirations for funding are successful as soon as possible.”