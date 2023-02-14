President Higgins briefed about Northlands’ plan to build a new centre of excellence in Derry
The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, visited the Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre in Derry recently to see the work being done there to help people suffering from addiction to alcohol, drugs, gambling and other forms of the illness.
President Higgins was briefed about Northlands’ plan to build a new centre of excellence in Derry – what it describes as its ‘beacon on the hill’ – to help people overcome their addiction. He also met members of the Northlands board and staff and spent time talking to service users who shared their personal stories of addiction, their experiences of recovery and Northlands’ role in that journey.The Northlands visit was one of a number the President has made to addiction treatment centres during his time in office, including Hope House in Foxford, Co. Mayo, and the Cornmarket Project in Wexford. The President has also publicly outlined his concerns about alcohol and drug abuse and gambling.President Higgins said: “Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre have provided very important supports to the community for over 40 years. Each year thousands of people from across Northern Ireland attend their services which include a 6-week residential treatment programme, aftercare, non-residential counselling and education. Given the impact of their work, with very impressive rates of those who have availed of their services in recovery, I wish them every success for the future and hope their aspirations for funding are successful as soon as possible.”
Northlands Board member Denis Bradley said it was an honour for the charity to host the President during his visit to the North West. “President Higgins’ visit was a great encouragement to the staff and volunteers at Northlands and, more importantly, to the people who are being helped on the road to recovery. The President understands that addiction is an illness, not a choice, and that it can affect anyone – regardless of gender, age, class or ethnicity. He knows, too, the importance of centres like Northlands for helping people on the road to recovery. We are honoured that he chose to visit us and see at first hand the work being done here.”