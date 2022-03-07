Progress on bill to make period products free in NI ‘welcome’ - Derry MLA
Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has welcomed that Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will take the lead on a plan to make period products free in schools and other public buildings.
The Foyle MLA said Minister Hargey has stepped up to take the lead on progressing the bill.
“Nobody should have to suffer the indignity of using unsuitable sanitary materials or have to choose between putting food on the table or buying period products.
“Period products are essential, they are not luxury items, and for many people and families who are struggling with the rising cost of living, this can be a huge financial burden.
‘The Period Products Bill is a step in the right direction in addressing period poverty and keeping money in people’s pockets.”
Colr. Ferguson also hit out at the DUP walk-out of the Executive and said this ‘had put this important piece of legislation in jeopardy’.