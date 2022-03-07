Progress on bill to make period products free in NI ‘welcome’ - Derry MLA

The Foyle MLA said Minister Hargey has stepped up to take the lead on progressing the bill.

“Nobody should have to suffer the indignity of using unsuitable sanitary materials or have to choose between putting food on the table or buying period products.

“Period products are essential, they are not luxury items, and for many people and families who are struggling with the rising cost of living, this can be a huge financial burden.

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson with Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

‘The Period Products Bill is a step in the right direction in addressing period poverty and keeping money in people’s pockets.”