Progress on bill to make period products free in NI ‘welcome’ - Derry MLA

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has welcomed that Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will take the lead on a plan to make period products free in schools and other public buildings.

By Brendan McDaid
Monday, 7th March 2022, 2:50 pm

The Foyle MLA said Minister Hargey has stepped up to take the lead on progressing the bill.

“Nobody should have to suffer the indignity of using unsuitable sanitary materials or have to choose between putting food on the table or buying period products.

“Period products are essential, they are not luxury items, and for many people and families who are struggling with the rising cost of living, this can be a huge financial burden.

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson with Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

‘The Period Products Bill is a step in the right direction in addressing period poverty and keeping money in people’s pockets.”

Colr. Ferguson also hit out at the DUP walk-out of the Executive and said this ‘had put this important piece of legislation in jeopardy’.

