Patients at the centre will receive letters informing them of the commencement of the recruitment process, the Department of Health told the ‘Journal’.

Last month it was revealed the practice would close unless new arrangements can be arrived at before June 2023.

The Department has confirmed that the Racecourse Practice has handed back its contract to deliver GP services.

GP surgery

The recruitment process to put new arrangements in place to deliver GP services did not commence before Christmas, the ‘Journal’ understands, but are about to get underway.

"Patients at the practice do not need to take any action. They should continue to contact the Practice as normal. Patients will receive a letter early in the New Year to keep them informed as this process begins,” the Department told the ‘Journal’.