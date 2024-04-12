Robin Swann says gender identity waits ‘unacceptably high’ with 845 on list and longest wait of six years
Mr. Swann was quizzed on waiting times at the regional clinic in Belfast by Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan.
"The mean waiting time for treatment at the Brackenburn Clinic is 2 years 7 months with the longest wait 6 years 4 months. There are currently 845 on the waiting list. My Department acknowledges that waiting lists are unacceptably high,” said the minister.
Mr. Swann said his officials were working with the Gender Identity Services Pathway Review Group and the Gender Identity Services Liaison Panel to develop a solution which ‘meets the immediate needs of service users and enables the service to expand services and build capacity over a period of time’.
"This solution would also address the long waiting times for this service. However, given the very significant funding challenges faced by my Department and the lack of an agreed budget it has not been possible to progress this work as we would have liked.
“My officials are currently working with members of the Gender Identity Review Group and Gender Identity Liaison Panel to develop a business case to enhance existing service provision and will be delivered as part of normal service planning.
"Funding of around £660k in 2024/25 will be required recurrently to fund the service development,” said Mr. Swann, in response to Ms. Dolan’s query.
