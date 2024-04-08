Two independent providers respond to Western Trust call to increase care home bed stock

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Western Trust is open to engaging with further providers in order to increase the number of care home beds locally, according to Health Minister Robin Swann, who was asked about capacity by Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson.

Mr. Swann advised that as of last September 31 nursing homes and 36 residential care homes provided 2079 care home beds in the Western Trust and that the majority of these beds were provided by the independent sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year the Western Trust took steps to increase its bed stock by launching a market engagement exercise. Mr. Swann has indicated that two providers have responded and that the local health authority is open to engaging with others should they express interest.

Two independent care home providers have expressed interest in increasing bed capacity after the Western Trust issued a market engagement notice.

“In order to explore increasing independent sector care home bed capacity the Western Health and Social Care Trust published market engagement notices on ‘Find a Tender’ in May 2023.

"These Market engagement notices had an aim of increasing of bed stock, particularly dementia care beds. As a result, two independent care home providers have come forward expressing interest in increasing bed capacity.