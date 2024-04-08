Two independent providers respond to Western Trust call to increase care home bed stock
The Western Trust is open to engaging with further providers in order to increase the number of care home beds locally, according to Health Minister Robin Swann, who was asked about capacity by Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson.
Mr. Swann advised that as of last September 31 nursing homes and 36 residential care homes provided 2079 care home beds in the Western Trust and that the majority of these beds were provided by the independent sector.
Last year the Western Trust took steps to increase its bed stock by launching a market engagement exercise. Mr. Swann has indicated that two providers have responded and that the local health authority is open to engaging with others should they express interest.
“In order to explore increasing independent sector care home bed capacity the Western Health and Social Care Trust published market engagement notices on ‘Find a Tender’ in May 2023.
"These Market engagement notices had an aim of increasing of bed stock, particularly dementia care beds. As a result, two independent care home providers have come forward expressing interest in increasing bed capacity.
"The Trust have advised should other providers within the independent sector wish to develop a proposal to increase bed capacity they would engage with them and consider the proposal in line with contractual requirements and tariff,” said Mr. Swann, in response to a Written Assembly Question tabled by Ms. Ferguson.
