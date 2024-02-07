Senior Derry clinician urges vaccination against potentially deadly measles after dramatic rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donna Keenan, Western Trust Interim Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery & Allied Health Professional (AHP) Services, emphasised the importance of vaccination as it launched a new Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine catch-up campaign.

She was speaking after the Public Health Agency (PHA) warned of the growing threat from measles, and announced that first and second doses of the MMR vaccine will be offered to anyone aged between 12 months and 25 years who missed getting the vaccines first time around.

The MMR catch-up campaign will run until March 31, 2024.

With cases of Measles having risen dramatically across the United Kingdom and Europe, the Western Trust has launched a Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine catch-up campaign.

Special clinics at Altnagelvin Hospital (Level 5, Tower Block), South West Acute Hospital (Key Worker Accommodation) and Tyrone & Fermanagh Hospital Omagh (Old School Canteen) will take place every Saturday (10am-3pm) from February 10 up to and including March 30.

Ms. Keenan said: “This is a really important campaign as Measles is one of the world’s most contagious but very preventable diseases, which unfortunately has been on the rise across the UK and Europe.

“Vaccinations stop the spread of measles and give our communities the best possible protection available against this serious illness, and two doses of the MMR vaccine are needed to ensure the best protection against measles, mumps and rubella.

“We would encourage all parents and carers to check the vaccination status of their children and young people, and if there are gaps then we ask them to put plans in place to catch up as soon as possible.”

MMR vaccination is free with the first dose being offered when a child is one-year-old and the second when they are 3 years and 4-months-old. Receiving both doses provides long-lasting protection.

If you have not yet received both doses of the MMR vaccine, you will receive a letter inviting you to attend a vaccination clinic in the Western Trust area.

Those aged between 12 months - 5 years will be asked to attend for vaccination by their GP.

School Nursing Teams will also be visiting Special Educational Needs schools to offer vaccinations. This approach ensures accessibility for young people within an educational setting.

The Western Trust will vaccinate all those between 6 and 25 years old who have received a letter.

Louise Flanagan, Consultant in Public Health at the PHA, said: “As a whole the childhood vaccination programme has been a success, with NI traditionally having uptake rates above the UK average, which is why we have seen very few cases of illnesses such as measles compared with the rest of the UK. However, some vaccines have seen a decline in uptake in recent years, which risks a return of some of the diseases that they offer protection against.

“The diseases that these vaccines protect against can be life-changing and even deadly. No parent wants this for their child especially when these diseases are easily preventable.