A senior sister warned people attending Altnagelvin Emergency Department with less serious conditions were likely to face prolonged waits as the unit continued to face considerable pressure this week.

Laura Dalzell issued the warning on Wednesday as both the Altnagelvin and South West Acute Hospital A&Es reported large numbers of people attending with a high volume of patients requiring admission to already full wards for further investigations or treatment.

At one point on Wednesday 119 people were in attendance at the Altnagelvin ED with 41 people awaiting onward admission to the general hospital. There had been 156 attendances since midnight on Tuesday.

“We continue to be very busy. We will see those who are critically unwell first,” said Ms. Dalzell.

“If you present to the A&E department and you're deemed less serious, you may have a prolonged wait. We continue to thank you for your patience and understanding at this time,” she said.

The Western Trust continues to advise that if you or someone you are with has a medical or mental health emergency, to please call 999 or make your way to your nearest ED. Please attend alone where possible, as space is extremely limited.

For all other urgent matters, the Trust is encouraging people to use the Phone First service between 8am and midnight, seven days a week, where experienced medical personnel will be able to direct you to the best location to attend for the care you need. The Phone First number is 0300 020 6000.

“Thank you for your ongoing support and patience. Our staff are doing their best in very challenging circumstances,” the Trust said.

The Department of Health is also encouraging people to choose the most appropriate service for your needs with ‘significant pressures’ on services continuing to be felt across the health system.

"Hospital Emergency Departments are available for sudden and acute illness or severe trauma. If you think you or a loved one needs hospital emergency care, then don’t delay in seeking treatment. EDs are very busy and patients will be ‘triaged’ – to make sure the sickest are cared for quickest.

“If you don’t need an ED, there are a range of healthcare services available to help, including the Pharmacy First service in Community Pharmacies, GPs and Minor Injuries Units. Some services will be operating different opening hours from normal,” DoH has advised.

People who regularly take medication are being encouraged to ensure they have enough left for the New Year period with GP practices due to be closed again on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 2024.

The Department is also advising that ‘self-care is often the best choice to treat most minor illnesses, ailments and injuries’.

"A range of common illnesses such as aches and pains, colds, upset stomachs and sore throats can be treated with over the counter medicines and plenty of rest,” it said.