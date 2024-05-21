‘Significant disruption’ expected as junior doctors stage strike action in Derry this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Western Trust says it expects ‘significant disruption’ due to planned industrial action by junior doctors from 7am on Wednesday until 7am on Friday.

Junior doctors at Altnagelvin and local GP surgeries will be downing tools as part of the British Medical Association’s campaign for improved pay and conditions.

The industrial action comes in the wake of the first ever strike by junior doctors locally two months ago.

BMA members will stage pickets again after 97.6 per cent of junior doctors balloted by BMA NI voted in favour of industrial action for full pay restoration to reverse what the association has described as ‘16 years pay erosion’.

Junior doctors striking for increased pay at Altnagelvin in March.

Ahead of the strike this week as spokesperson for the Western Trust said: “Our focus will be maintaining safe services for our acutely unwell patients within our hospitals and inpatient facilities.

"Our message to patients and service users is that they should attend all scheduled appointments unless contacted by the Trust to advise otherwise.

“If you require urgent medical or mental health help during the duration of the strike action, then you should attend the Emergency Department or call 999. Please be aware that it may be busier and you may have to wait longer. Patients will be triaged and seen in order of clinical priority.

