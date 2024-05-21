‘Significant disruption’ expected as junior doctors stage strike action in Derry this week
Junior doctors at Altnagelvin and local GP surgeries will be downing tools as part of the British Medical Association’s campaign for improved pay and conditions.
The industrial action comes in the wake of the first ever strike by junior doctors locally two months ago.
BMA members will stage pickets again after 97.6 per cent of junior doctors balloted by BMA NI voted in favour of industrial action for full pay restoration to reverse what the association has described as ‘16 years pay erosion’.
Ahead of the strike this week as spokesperson for the Western Trust said: “Our focus will be maintaining safe services for our acutely unwell patients within our hospitals and inpatient facilities.
"Our message to patients and service users is that they should attend all scheduled appointments unless contacted by the Trust to advise otherwise.
“If you require urgent medical or mental health help during the duration of the strike action, then you should attend the Emergency Department or call 999. Please be aware that it may be busier and you may have to wait longer. Patients will be triaged and seen in order of clinical priority.
“To help us to cope with the expected impacts of the industrial action we strongly encourage those with an urgent or minor matter, which is not life-threatening, to use the Phone First service. Please call 0300 020 6000 (8am to midnight). Alternatively, please consider other healthcare options, such as your GP, GP out-of-hours or our Urgent Care and Treatment Centre.”
