Significant pressure at Letterkenny with all beds in use and several COVID-19 and flu outbreaks

The Saolta University Health Care Group said there were 144 attendances at Letterkenny’s Emergency Department on Thursday, December 29.

As of 2pm on Friday there were 31 patients awaiting admission in ED. Many of those attending need to be admitted for ongoing treatment which is leading to pressure on bed availability.

In a statement Saolta said: “All available beds are in use. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

Letterkenny Hospital

“LUH is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department.

“People who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority. Those who do not require urgent care will be waiting longer.

“The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause. If your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the GP out of hours service, in the first instance.”

It has been confirmed that there are outbreaks of COVID-19 and flu in several wards at the Donegal hospital and dozens of people are being treated for both viruses.

“The hospital is also dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19 and flu across eight wards or departments. LUH is currently treating 48 COVID- 19 patients, with a further 28 patients being treated for flu and 4 for RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

“Restricted visitor access remains for outbreak wards. To arrange a visit to these wards, please contact the ward manager in advance.

“Given the pressures on the hospital, we are appealing to the public not visit the hospital if you have any symptoms of flu or COVID-19 or feel unwell.

