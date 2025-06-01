A ban on using or selling single use vapes has come into effect across the north of Ireland.

The ban came into effect at 12am on Sunday, and anyone failing to comply could be faced with a maximum penalty, on indictment, of up to two years imprisonment and a fine.

with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) issuing a reminder to retailers, producers and members of the public that such devices are now illegal.

The ban has also come into force across England, Scotland and Wales.

A DAERA spokesperson said that is estimated that as many as five million single-use vapes are simply thrown in bins or littered every week across Britain and the north, rather than being recycled.

The department said the new restriction aims to reduce the number of vapes going into landfill or discarded as litter, “where they can release harmful substances into the environment and endanger wildlife”.

It will also stop valuable resources such as cobalt, copper and lithium being used in single use devices, the department stated.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “Single use vape waste can have a significant negative impact on our environment and biodiversity and I welcome this ban which will benefit our environment as well as our general health and well-being.

“My Department as well as counterparts in the UK Government, Scotland and Wales have worked together to introduce this ban concurrently, to provide a consistent approach across the UK for businesses as well as customers.

“If you do use vapes, I would encourage you to now make it a habit not to discard the devices and dispose of any broken or expired vapes responsibly by taking them to your local shop.”

Minister Muir added: “Retailers must be aware of their legal responsibilities in disposing of any old stock and should offer a waste vape bin in-store for customers to recycle any remaining disposable vapes.”

Businesses were given six months to prepare for the change by selling any existing stock of single-use vapes. Retailers must now be able to demonstrate during any inspection that an average user can reuse a device by refilling and recharging.