The British Medical Association NI Council chair said frontline health care workers in Derry face the ‘very same dangerous and mounting pressures’ as their colleagues in Britain.

Dr. Black said ‘low morale and burnout’ are driving young doctors abroad and older doctors into early retirement.

He was speaking as junior doctors in England began a 72-hour strike action yesterday.

Dr. Tom Black

He said: “Doctors across NI offer our support and solidarity to junior doctors in England. No decision to strike is ever taken lightly. Such an overwhelming majority vote in favour of taking this action shows they felt they had no other option.”

Dr. Black said a strike by junior doctors in Derry is a live possibility.

“We are monitoring the situation closely as to whether to ballot for industrial action. Make no mistake that all doctors and frontline healthcare workers here face the very same dangerous and mounting pressures as our colleagues in the rest of the UK. We also have the added and prolonged uncertainty of having no functioning Executive to deliver the change needed to support us and our patients.