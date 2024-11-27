Stunning new BAPS breastfeeding mural by Derry artist collective Peaball to be unveiled

North West BAPS has announced that a stunning new breastfeeding mural – the first of its kind in the North of Ireland - will be unveiled in Derry on Friday.

Created by the talented artist collective Peaball, the new mural features a mother breastfeeding her baby and aims to celebrate and support breastfeeding mothers. The mother’s breasts are pixelated in the mural deliberately with viewers asked to consider why the pixels are there, and to muse on what do they think of the pixels.

It will be launched on Friday, November 29 at 12:30pm, at the mural site on the gable wall of the Pram Centre, 14 Great James Street.

The vibrant mural, which was commissioned by North West BAPS, is described as a testament to their mission” to increase awareness and visibility of breastfeeding and to campaign for nurturing support for local parents who want to breastfeed”.

It is located in the Moor area of Derry, which has amongst the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world.

The mural’s unveiling by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Lilian Seenoi Barr will be followed by the telling of the story behind the mural and refreshments at Cultúrlann, located at 37 Great James Street.

Mayor Seenoi Barr said: “This is a wonderful way of supporting mothers and highlighting the benefits and joys of breastfeeding and to let women and their families know that there is support available locally.

"The mural beautifully depicts the special bond between mother and child and is a great way of encouraging breastfeeding and raising awareness and visibility among the community.

“We are excited to bring this beautiful piece of art to our community,” said Sinead O’Kane, North West BAPS representative who co-ordinated the mural project. “This mural not only represents the beauty and importance of breastfeeding but also symbolises our continuous efforts to listen and reflect what parents have been telling us about their experiences.”

Artist Peaball shared their enthusiasm, stating: “North West BAPS are doing great things here in the city by providing a platform for informative discussion and support. We hope the commissioned piece of street art can help not only raise awareness, but help the organisation to grow.”

North West BPAS urged people to come along to “the celebration of art and community spirit as we unveil this new addition to Derry’s cultural landscape”, saying: “Everyone is welcome to attend and show their support for breastfeeding awareness and the incredible work of North West BAPS.”

North West BAPS (Breastfeeding and Perinatal Support) is a parent-led initiative in Derry City and Strabane District Council aimed at increasing breastfeeding rates and improving breastfeeding experiences. The project was launched in December 2022 in response to the low breastfeeding rates in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, which has amongst the lowest rates in the world.

The initiative provides a signposting service on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, offering accessible information about local and online breastfeeding support. North West BAPS also host events, such as the World Breastfeeding in Public Day and the Big Latch On, to raise awareness and support for breastfeeding.

The North West BAPS hosts a walking group which meets every Monday at 10am, and for more information follow their pages on Facebook and Instagram.