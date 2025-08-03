Surgeon who worked on frontline in Gaza hospitals to open Derry Féile

A surgeon who has worked on the frontline in Gaza’s hospitals over the past two years is set to open Derry Féile.

Dr Nick Maynard, a gastrointestinal surgeon who has volunteered extensively in Gaza since late 2023, will deliver a first-hand testimony about the humanitarian crisis inside Gaza’s hospitals at the opening event of Féile 2025.

Dr Maynard has made three recent trips to Gaza, working alongside Palestinian medical staff at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis with Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), one of the few hospitals still functioning under the Israeli blockade and bombardment.

His testimony will focus on the devastating impact of the ongoing siege on Gaza’s health system, including severe malnutrition, a lack of essential medical supplies, and the overwhelming number of injuries caused by Israeli attacks.

Professor Nick Maynard addresses the crowd at a vigil to mourn the healthcare workers killed in Gaza, at the gates of Downing Street on November 10, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Over 60,000 people are now dead in Gaza, including over 20,000 children.

The event - which will take place at Cultúlann Uí Chanáin on Tuesday, August 5 at 7pm - has been organised by Trócaire and aims to raise awareness about the scale of suffering endured by the people of Gaza.

It will highlight the resilience and courage of Palestinian healthcare workers who continue to provide life-saving treatment under extreme conditions.

Tickets to hear Dr Maynard are free and can be ordered via Eventbrite.

You can find the link here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/trocaire-gaza-hospitals-an-eyewitness-account-tickets-1477243558249

Solidarity with the Palestinian people is a key theme of Féile 2025, reflected across film, discussions, music and art.

UN officials and aid workers have warned that “children are dying before our eyes” in Gaza as the organisation and governments across the world called for unfettered aid access.

UN Emergency Relief Co-ordinator Tom Fletcher said recently tat “vast amounts of aid are needed to stave off famine and a catastrophic health crisis”.

“The world is calling for this lifesaving aid to get through. We won’t stop working for that.”

UNICEF meanwhile hs warned: “The entire population of over two million people in Gaza is severely food insecure. One out of every three people has not eaten for days, and 80 per cent of all reported deaths by starvation are children,” the agency continued.

The full Féile programme of events can be viewed here: www.feilederry.com/feile-2025

