Tears as trusty old St. John Ambulance ‘3-3’ is decommissioned after 147,000 miles of emergency service

There were emotional scenes and tears among the dedicated volunteers of the Belmont St. John Ambulance as old warhorse ‘PA330’ was decommissioned after 147,000 miles on the clock.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Linda Heaney, acting unit manager, told the ‘Journal’ how the ambulance holds a special place in the hearts of crews from the local first aid and emergency service.

“We call it ‘3-3’ as a term of endearment,” she said. “Our proper call sign is ‘papa alpha’ [PA] 330. It is letting go of that. Even though we are getting a new ambulance it is still hard to let go because that was a special chapter in everybody's lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She had 147,000 miles. She was an old ambulance. We got her second hand from the ambulance service, but she carried us through thick and thin.”

St John Ambulance volunteers alongside ‘PA330’, which has been decommissioned after 147,000 miles on the clock.

Linda said ‘3-3’ came into her own when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived on our shores in March 2020.

From the end of March of that year until the end of June there was crew out in the ambulance every single day.

“We were working through the pandemic and a lot of our work involved taking people from hospital to care homes, from care homes to hospital, from their own homes to hospital,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This brought a great sense of reward to volunteers, which will forever be associated with ‘3-3’.

Linda Heaney, acting unit leader of the Belmont St John Ambulance

“We found it very fruitful in the sense that we felt we were doing something for the community and something that was very worthwhile.

"What struck us most was that we were going in and seeing family members who maybe weren't able to get in standing at windows or standing at hospital doors trying to catch a glimpse of their loved ones.

“On at least three occasions we were in the fortunate position of being able to take elderly loved ones home to their family and as you turned the corner of their street all the neighbours were standing out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You couldn't help getting caught up in the emotion of it all. You felt you were doing something positive and uniting family members who maybe hadn't seen each other properly for months on that.

“‘3-3’ took us through all of that. There were thousands of miles travelled, transporting patients here and there and everywhere.”

The retirement of the vehicle is a particularly poignant moment for Linda herself whose mother Anne passed away in April 2020.

“At the time my own mum was in the hospice. It wasn't COVID-19 related and she died during COVID-19. We used our ambulance to escort her home from the funeral home so it touched me personally and my family personally. It was a very emotional time for all of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was the previous unit leader of the unit I am now leading Belmont. She had been involved with St. John for quite a number of years herself. It was a lovely tribute.

"The neighbours were all out in the street. I think the sight of the ambulance out following the hearse was quite emotional as well.”