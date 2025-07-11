Depression is a much more common diagnosis than 30 years ago. It is now one of the most common conditions treated by the NHS and about one and five of the population are being treated for depression usually with antidepressants.

In Northern Ireland 26% of women are on antidepressants and 16% of men and I’m not sure whether this is because women are smarter about their health (they are) or whether life is more difficult for woman (it is). Patients usually present because they already know that they’re suffering from depression. They will have discussed it with family and friends and will have a clear view already as to what treatment route they want to take.

There is usually no single cause or event but rather a series of difficult challenges in life that have worn down their ability to cope leading to depression. These challenges could be at work, at home, due to other illnesses and sometimes depression seems to run in families. The usual symptoms are anxiety, low mood, poor sleep, early morning wakening, altered appetite for food, anhedonia (can’t enjoy what they normally enjoy), feelings of guilt and worthlessness, poor concentration and in severe cases, suicidal ideas or plans.

Your GP or mental health worker in your practice will usually discuss your symptoms with you and give advice on what steps to take to help your situation. This may include initial tests to exclude a physical cause of the symptoms or advice on medication or counselling/talking therapist.

Dr. Tom Black.

Medication with antidepressants is effective for moderate and severe depression whereas a mild depression is better treated with talking therapy such as CBT (cognitive behaviour therapy). The most commonly used antidepressants are the SSRIs such as fluoxetine, sertraline or citalopram and these work to increase the levels of serotonin in the body.

There are other antidepressants available if these don’t work. Most antidepressants are one tablet daily and the dose starts low and increases to the level that treats the depression. Treatment usually begins to work within four weeks and the course lasts for 6 to 12 months although some people need to stay on their antidepressants for years to prevent relapses. These antidepressant tablets have no physical dependence or addiction but it’s important when coming off these to do so with the help of your GP as up to half of people can suffer withdrawal symptoms.

Side effects can be experienced by some patients but these are much less common than with older antidepressants and different people get different side effects. Some of these are tolerated by patients because they’re treating their depression so well but there are many different antidepressants available.

I always advise patients to choose their time carefully if they’ve decided to stop their antidepressants and my experience is that this is more difficult during winter due to the short days.

There’s no doubt that there is over diagnosis of anxiety and depression by patients themselves and by doctors responding to the patient’s presentation. This is particularly true for young people who have a much more difficult life experience due to social media pressure. Prescribing of antidepressants continues to increase and one of the biggest problems we have is poor access to talking therapies so that antidepressants become the default treatment.