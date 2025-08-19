A new support group is launching in Derry to help tackle the isolation often felt by people with head and neck cancer across the north west region.

Led by Lisa Bullick and Jackie Guckian, who have both experienced head and neck cancer, the Swallows NI Northwest Support Group will offer a safe, welcoming space for patients and caregivers. The launch of the group will address a long-standing gap in peer support for head and neck cancer across the region and give space to connect with others who understand their journey.

Lisa said: “We're starting this support group because of our experience of isolation, loneliness and lack of any contact with others who were in similar circumstances, and our hope that patients in the future should receive some sort of support.”

This is the first time a head and neck cancer support group has been established in Derry.

The new support group is being led by Lisa Bullick (left) and Jackie Guckian.

Jackie said: “This local support group means patients no longer have to go up to Belfast – the support is here, for the local people. Before now, people have had to go to support groups unrelated to head and neck cancer or travel long distances, but if you’re diagnosed with it here, then you should be able to get support for it here.

“Not many people know about this kind of cancer, and it can be such an isolating experience. The hospitals are amazing, but once you leave, you have nobody to turn to and nobody to talk to about it.”

Head and neck cancer can bring unique challenges, including long-term side effects such as difficulty swallowing and speaking, mouth pain, and tooth loss. The new group is now calling for anyone affected by head and neck cancer to join – including patients, caregivers, family members, and those who have finished their treatment.

The project also brings together an exciting new partnership between the Swallows Head and Neck Cancer Support Group and Macmillan Cancer Support. It will follow the Swallows’ model of peer-to-peer support that is led by patients, rather than clinicians.

Jackie said: “A patient-led support group means people can discuss how they feel, what they went through and how they’re coping – and know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Lisa said: "There's a world of difference when you have your check-ups with the consultant and see the dietitian. They're medics and I owe them my life, but there's another part of your cancer journey that's equally important, which is living day-to-day and having informal support from people who get it.”

The group will be launched on Tuesday, September 2 at the Holywell Trust at an event where guests will have the opportunity to hear from local people affected by head and neck cancer, meet the team from the Swallows, and hear about the monthly support meetings that will be held in Derry from October.

Interested parties can also keep up to the date via the Facebook group ‘The Swallows NI Northwest Support Group’.

The launch will take place from 5.30pm – 8.30pm and to book a place, contact Maura McClean, Communities Manager, Macmillan Cancer Support, by email: [email protected]