Three reasons why you can't keep weight off

Darragh Gibbs

These are simple and don’t sound sexy which is why it isn’t common knowledge.

1. Calories aren’t your main focus:

In order for the body to drop weight a calorie deficit must occur. A calorie deficit is when the body is burning more energy than it is consuming (what goes inside your mouth).

People instead opt for weight clubs where they are told what foods they can and can’t eat ('syn' free foods for example). That isn’t sustainable for one and secondly there isn’t any education around it.

Instead make your focus calories in, you can use My Fitness Pal (free app) to track what you’re eating. If you’re unsure how many calories a day you should be consuming feel free to drop me an email.

2. You underestimate the power of walking and NEAT:

NEAT – Non-exercise activity thermogenesis, this is the energy we expand (calories out) which is done outside of the gym and sleeping. We don’t burn that many calories while we workout (200-300 if you’re lucky) which a lot people to this day still aren’t aware of.

Where going for an hour walk in fresh air you could burn double that. Walking should be used for your physical and mental health solely in my opinion.

However, when I’m coaching someone increasing their step count is one of the first things I will do and they always get fantastic results from it.

If you’ve been struggling losing weight, have a look at how active you are. I can guarantee if you increase your activity levels, you’ll begin dropping weight. The bonus of that is you’ll be improving your physical and mental well-being too.

3. You tried everything except what works

Everything I listed above will work for you, try it out and let me know how you got on. Eating less and moving more is the secret ingredient to losing and keeping weight off.

Unfortunately, most people aren’t aware of this. So-called fitness companies and influencers pray on people’s insecurities through clever marketing techniques.

Selling the “next” fat loss product that only makes you drop water weight which you will put back on once you’re finished using it.

Said person will feel terrible for putting it back on and look for the next quick fix. Before they know it, the cycle repeats again.

All that happens is a feeling of failure and an empty wallet.

Quick fixes do not work, if you’re serious about losing weight play the long game and 6-12 months from now you won’t recognise yourself. Implement the above points and be patient. My email is [email protected] and you can check out my website here so feel free to get in touch with any questions you may have on my article and I’ll chat to you next week.

Kind regards,