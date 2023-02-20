Speaking ahead of industrial action by thousands of health workers, she said: “This action from Unison members in NI comes in defence of their health service, fighting back against insulting, below inflation pay rises, serious staffing shortages, growing waiting lists but to protect also the public health services from further profiteering and privatisation.

“They will be joined by other striking health sector unions in Northern Ireland.”

Ms. Egan referred to tomorrow’s coordinated show of support for better pay and conditions that will also involve a half day strike by education workers and a joint rally in Guildhall Square at 10am. Simultaneous rallies will take place across the north on Tuesday.

Andrea Egan

“Through the Workers Demand Better Campaign from the Northern Ireland Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), coordinating a day of action in a unified show of trade union solidarity when the teachers' unions and the health sector unions will come together in several mass rallies across NI.

“The teachers' unions are on strike on Tuesday for half a day. They have balloted for industrial action to stop further cuts in education. All striking workers will leave their picket lines and join the teachers' unions and their rallies in a show of unity.”