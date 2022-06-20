Updated visiting guidelines for Derry hospitals

The Trust will allow one visit, for one hour per day per patient from three nominated visitors, with some exceptions. Maternity Services will allow one visit, for one hour a day from two nominated adults at the same agreed time, although consideration will be given in exceptional or individual circumstances.

Visitors are encouraged to use a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) before entering the facilities and to wear a facemask when inside to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 to high risk and vulnerable people and staff. They also ask that anyone who is displaying Covid symptoms or who is a close contact of someone who tested positive not visit the hospital.

There will also continue to be exceptional circumstances in respect of visiting guidance to the North West Cancer Centre, attending outpatient appointments, maternity scans, neonatal and visiting patients in end of life care. For further information, please refer to the Trust website.

Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

‘Virtual Visiting’ is still encouraged at the Trust with free Wifi available in the hospital.