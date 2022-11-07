The Foyle MLA has written to the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health to ask what progress can be made in the absence of an Executive.

The NI Cervical Screening Programme recommends HPV as the primary screening test, but women in NI are still tested using a different method, which is less sensitive, Ms McLaughlin said.

“It is clear that we need to see urgent progress on introducing HPV screening for cervical cancer. Women in Northern Ireland continue to be left behind by the outdated measures that we are using and by the failure to form an Executive which is hindering the ability to advance this measure. Cervical screening saves at least 2,000 lives a year and the introduction of HPV screening was included as an action in the Cancer Strategy back in March, yet we have seen no progress to date.

Foyle SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

“The lack of an agreed budget is costing potentially life-saving progress on this important issue that affects so many women across the North. I find it simply scandalous that we have no Ministers in place when our devolved administration could make life-saving interventions to help women and girls.”

"Anyone who says that an Executive could not make a difference to the everyday lives of our constituents should take a look at issues like this where we know what needs to be done, yet the ongoing paralysis at Stormont is tying the hands of elected representatives.

"I have today written to the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health to ask whether there are any steps that the department can take in the absence of Ministerial responsibility to progress the introduction of this testing.”