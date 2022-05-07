Watch as hundreds take part in Darkness into Light Derry

The walk was started in 2009 to raise funds for Pieta House and has grown to a huge global event to give hope to people struggling with their mental health or who have been affected by suicide. Half of the money raised by the Derry event goes to Pieta House, while the other half goes to Foyle Search and Rescue.

The walkers met in the darkness at Sainsburys car park where the Encore Choir performed as people signed messages of hope and prepared for the walk before warming up together. They then set off on the 5km route along the Quay, over the bottom deck of the Craigavon Bridge, across the Peace Bridge and back to Sainsburys Car park, where they were met with buns and coffee.

The route was lined with candles, lights and messages of hope and solidarity for people affected by mental health issues.

"You are loved more than you could imagine" a message of hope for people taking part in Darkness into Light.

"You are not alone" a reminder to people taking part in the walk who are struggling with their mental health.

Darkness into Light heading over a foggy Peace Bridge.

The sun rising over the Foyle on the Darkness into Light walk.