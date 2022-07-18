Western Trust COVID-19 visiting restrictions to remain in place

The authority is continuing to allow for one visit, for one hour per day per patient from three nominated visitors.

Exceptions will continue to apply in some areas. All temporary visiting restrictions will be reviewed again on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Maternity Services continue to allow one visit, one hour per day from two nominated adults at the same agreed time, however consideration will be given outside this in exceptional or individual circumstances. This will also need to be agreed with midwife in charge.

The Trust said it 'treats the safety of our patients, staff and everyone attending our facilities with the utmost importance and we are therefore emphasising the social responsibility our visitors have by ensuring they please continue with adherence to infection prevention and control measures in our efforts to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 into high risk and vulnerable settings'.

The Western Trust is asking visitors to wear a face mask (covering their nose and mouth) when inside healthcare facilities, even when in the presence of a patient.

"It is extremely important that any individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and take a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) in line with current advice for the general population – they should not visit a hospital.

"Visitors are strongly encouraged to take a Lateral Flow test prior to visiting. It is important that all visitors who undertake LFD testing report the result of their test, irrespective of whether the LFD test is positive, negative or void.

"To report an LFD test result visitors should visit https://www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result or alternatively phone 119 (free from mobiles and landlines) from 7am to 11pm.