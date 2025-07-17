Western Trust ‘resetting’ consultation on removal of surgical services from SWAH

The Western Trust says is ‘resetting’ its approach to a consultation on the proposed removal surgical services from the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen, following its temporary closure since 2022.

The move follows the postponement of a consultation event at the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

In a statement the Trust said it has decided to call off the consultation ‘following a high level risk assessment, in the interest of public safety and due to the anticipated numbers attending’.

“Given this week’s developments and listening to public opinion the Trust is now in the process of resetting its consultation approach and have decided to postpone the planned event at the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry/Londonderry on July 17, 2025.

"We want to ensure the consultation is inclusive and engaging for all individuals, groups and organisations.

“The Trust wants to engage with as many people as possible in in a meaningful and engaging way and provide the time and space for them to have their voices heard.

“Information with respect to next steps will be published as soon as details have been confirmed,” the Trust said.

The Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) campaign group has called for the consultation to be abandoned.

SOAS spokesperson Donal O’Cofaigh said: “The Western Trust must now bring this consultation to an end and instead commence work on an alternative, ambitious vision plan for the hospital.

"SOAS has set out an evidence-based roadmap which we believe offers a pathway for the long-term sustainability of all acute services in SWAH as a rural hospital - including the provision of emergency general surgery. This roadmap will deliver on the hospital’s huge and largely untapped potential for improving health outcomes locally, regionally and cross-border.

“SOAS stands ready to engage positively in any inclusive and co-produced process commencing with a commitment to work towards the restoration of emergency general surgery at SWAH. Such a process must also involve staff representatives and the wider community.”

The Western Trust is proposing that all Emergency General Surgery services for the Trust’s area are delivered from the Altnagelvin Hospital site on a permanent basis supported by Ambulatory and Elective General Surgery on both the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) and Altnagelvin Hospital sites.