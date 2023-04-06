Western Trust staff health care heroes honoured at special recognition awards event
Staff from Derry, Strabane and Limavady were among Western Trust staff honoured for the huge contribution they make to health and care services in the West.
More than 200 staff and guests from across the Trust attended a special ceremony at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Awards were made in nine categories celebrating care, innovation, leadership and excellent services being delivered each day by dedicated individuals and teams.
Western Trust Chair Sam Pollock said: “I am delighted to welcome guests to this wonderful celebration event today and look forward to hearing the many incredible innovative and inspirational nominations from individual staff and teams across the Western Trust who go above and beyond for patient/client care every day. Thank you for everything you do and congratulations on your outstanding achievement. Well done.”
The Awards were compered by BBC Weatherman Barra Best.
Department of Health Permanent Secretary, Peter May; Western Trust Chair, Sam Pollock, Chief Executive, Neil Guckian and Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development, Karen Hargan, presented the awards and certificates to the winners and those highly commended.
Trust Chief Executive, Neil Guckian said: “It is humbling to be amongst Trust colleagues who continued to evolve and improve our services and provide compassionate and quality care during such an unprecedented time for healthcare.
“Whilst it’s great to recognise successes or significant achievements at our awards ceremony, I also think about the contributions our staff make on a daily basis.
"They’ve each delivered or supported care, faced new challenges and found alternative ways to overcome them. All this, whilst showing a continued commitment, loyalty and dedication to delivering the best services possible.”
Mr. May said: “It is a privilege for me to attend this wonderful celebration event here today to express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks on behalf of myself and the Department and to congratulate the commitment and professionalism of health and social care staff in the Western Trust area.
"The recipients of the awards are some of the very best people that the health and social care services have, and are examples of how individuals and teams in the HSC are working to deliver excellent services, which have the patient at their heart.
"The professionalism, dedication and compassion shown by the people working in health and social care services never ceases to amaze. The number of staff who go the extra mile to look after a patient or client, help a colleague, or develop better ways of working speaks volumes about the people that work in health and social care services at all levels.”
Individuals and teams were nominated by their colleagues across the nine award categories, alongside the coveted Chair’s award. Categories included; Championing Our Health Award, Frontline Champion, Improvement and Involvement, Leading the Way, Rising Star, Working Together Team Award and Supporting Our Services Champion Award. The long-term commitment and dedication of our staff was also recognised in the Lifetime Achievement awards.
This year recipients of Special Awards from across the Western Trust were also invited to be recognised for their commitment to nursing, midwifery and social work including the Hilary Curry Cup for Cancer Services; Anona Clake Award for Midwifery; Joan Ross Award for Outstanding Social Work Practice; Nuala McLaughlin Award (Social Work) and the Patient/Service User Outcome and Experience Award.