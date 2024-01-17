WHSCT: Some health services will be unavailable with strike impacts felt into next week

The Western Trust has warned many services will be unavailable during Thursday’s strike action and for patients to assume appointments have been cancelled unless they are advised otherwise.

Significant disruption is forecast with ‘Christmas Day’ staffing at best expected.

In a statement the local health authority said it has received formal notification from ‘a significant number of trade unions representing a wide range of staff groups’ that they will be participating in the strike.

“Our Trade Union partners are expecting that we will operate at ‘Christmas Day’ staffing levels across all areas and we therefore anticipate significant disruption to our hospital and community facilities and services during this time,” it stated.

Altnagelvin

The inclement weather is expected to exacerbate the situation, the Trust said.

“We recognise that industrial action will take place in other public services and that there is a yellow weather warning predicted. We expect this will present additional challenges to our ability to deliver urgent and emergency care in our hospitals and community services.

“As a result of all of these factors a significantly reduced service will be in place on 18 January 2024. This will not just mean delays in accessing services, many services will not be available. We would encourage you to use our services appropriately to help us ensure care is available to those who will need it most,” said the health authority.

Patients and clients who would regularly receive care and use services have been contacted, the Trust said, but people who have not been contacted should assume appointments have been cancelled.

“The Western Trust has made direct contact with the patients and services users who would have expected to receive care services, including hospital appointments, day care and domiciliary care services, and those who will be impacted on this date.

"Our message to patients and service users is that you should assume your appointment is cancelled, unless you are contacted by the Trust to advise otherwise.