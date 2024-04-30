Wilderness Wellness: The Mental Health Perks of Camping Near Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a psychologist and founder at Private Therapy Clinic, I often recommend the great outdoors as a powerful tool for improving mental health. The benefits of spending time in nature are numerous, and Derry is close to many picturesque camping spots that are perfect for rejuvenating the mind, body, and soul.

One of the key mental health benefits of camping is its ability to reduce stress and anxiety. The serene beauty of nature, the peaceful sounds of the forest, and the fresh air can all work together to calm the nervous system and promote relaxation. Studies have shown that spending time in nature can lower cortisol levels, the stress hormone, and improve mood and emotional well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camping also provides an opportunity to unplug and disconnect from the constant barrage of screens and notifications that dominate our daily lives. By stepping away from technology and immersing ourselves in nature, we can give our brains a much-needed break, reduce mental fatigue, and improve our focus and concentration.

Mourne Mountains, Newry, United Kingdom

Here are seven idyllic spots near Derry to consider:

1. Glenveagh National Park

Located about 1.5 hours from Derry, the stunningGlenveagh National Park is a perfect spot for wild camping. Nearby nature spots to explore include Glenveagh Castle, Glenveagh Waterfall, and Lough Veagh.

2. Malin Head

Known as the northernmost point of Ireland, Malin Head offers beautiful views over the Atlantic Ocean. You can camp for free by the Seaview Tavern. Nearby nature spots to explore include the rugged cliffs, sandy beaches, and the famous Hell's Hole sea cave.

3. Binevenagh Mountain

Located just 45 minutes from Derry, Binevenagh Mountain offers breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside. Nearby nature spots to explore include the Mussenden Temple, Downhill Demesne, and Benone Beach. Families can enjoy camping at Carrowmena Activity Centre, nestled at Binevenagh Mountain’s foothills.

4. Lough Foyle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This picturesque campsite is situated on the shores of Lough Foyle, offering stunning views of the water and surrounding countryside. Nearby nature spots to explore include Inch Island, Magilligan Point, and the Inishowen Peninsula. Lough Foyle Glamping offers luxurious glamping pods amidst the raw beauty of Donegal, and Foyleside Caravan Park offers campers views overlooking Lough Foyle and on toward the Coleraine mountains.

5. Binion Bay

Binion Bay is a picturesque camping spot located in County Donegal, just a short drive from Derry. Situated along the Wild Atlantic Way, this campsite offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and the surrounding cliffs. Visitors can enjoy peaceful camping, beachcombing, and exploring the rugged coastline.

6. Carrowmena Activity Centre

Carrowmena Activity Centre camping offers a unique outdoor experience in the heart of the beautiful Inishowen Peninsula, just a short drive from Derry. Set in a stunning coastal location, the campsite provides a range of accommodation options, including camping pitches, glamping pods, and hostel rooms, with access to a variety of outdoor activities and adventures.

7. Gortin Glen Forest Park

Situated about 1.5 hours from Derry, Gortin Glen Forest Park offers a peaceful camping experience surrounded by lush woodlands. Nearby nature spots to explore include the scenic walking trails, the Gortin Lakes, and the stunning views from the summit of Mullaghcarn Mountain. Head to Glenpark Estate for camping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad