It was the summer of 2001… on yeah, and global music star Bryan Adams flew into City of Derry airport ahead of his headline performance at Prehen Playing Fields in what was then the biggest gig the city had ever staged.

The Canadian superstar performed to an 8,000 plus-strong crowd in the sunshine on Thursday, August 23, and the singer-songwriter behind such hits as ‘The Summer of ’69’, When You’re Gone, Run To You, Heaven and Everything I Do (I Do It For You), will forever be remembered for being the first of the global artists of the time to include Derry on their tour itinerary.

He was joined on the bill by Derry’s own The Undertones and Juliet Turner, and gentleman Bryan proved a bit of a hero off stage too, agreeing to a number of visits and engagements locally and happily chatting away to fans during his time in Derry.

Now, as Bryan Adams prepares to return to Ireland to perform at Dublin’s 3Arena on May 21 and Belfast’s SSE Arena on May 22, 2024, we look back on his memorable gig in Derry. For more visit: www.bryanadams.com

