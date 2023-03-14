34 photographs of the March 17, 1993, St. Patrick’s Day parade in Buncrana

People travelled to Buncrana in their droves on March 17, 1993 to ‘Hail Glorious Saint Patrick’ on the feast of the national patron.
The Main Street was thronged with people dressed in green enjoying the traditional parade.
Here is a selection of photographers captured by the ‘Journal’.
1. The Fruit of the Loom float during the March 1993 St. Patrick's Day parade in Buncrana.
2. A band parading during the March 1993 St. Patrick's Day parade in Buncrana.
3. An accordion band at the March 1993 St. Patrick's Day parade in Buncrana.
4. There was an alpine theme on this float at the March 1993 St. Patrick's Day parade in Buncrana.
