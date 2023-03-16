57 photographs of the March 17, 1993, St. Patrick’s Day parade in Moville

Moville Main Street was a sea of green on St. Patrick’s Day 1993 as people from across the north west gathered for the traditional celebration of Ireland’s patron saint.
Young and old gathered in the picturesque Inishowen seaside town to watch the various bands, topical floats, and heavy plant! parade on March 17 that year.
As ever, the ‘Journal’ photographers were there to capture the event for posterity.
1. A young observer of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Moville on March 17, 1993.
A young observer of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Moville on March 17, 1993. Photo: Archive
2. Young and old at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Moville on March 17, 1993.
Young and old at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Moville on March 17, 1993. Photo: Archive
3. Enjoying the St. Patrick's Day parade in Moville on March 17, 1993.
Enjoying the St. Patrick's Day parade in Moville on March 17, 1993. Photo: Archive
4. Pointing out the performers at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Moville on March 17, 1993.
Pointing out the performers at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Moville on March 17, 1993. Photo: Archive